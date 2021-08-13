Rick Springfield, Bret Michaels to headline Tennessee Soybean Festival entertainment

Eighties rockers Rick Springfield and Bret Michaels headline the entertainment for this year’s Tennessee Soybean Festival in downtown Martin.

The Grammy Award-winning Springfield, whose hits include “Jessie’s Girl” and “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” will take the WK&T Amphitheater stage on Thursday, September 9th.

On Saturday, September 11th, Poison vocalist Bret Michaels will perform at the amphitheater in downtown Martin. Michaels will perform several of Poison’s biggest hits, as well as his solo work.

Michaels is actively involved in charities benefitting American military and Veterans and, according to festival Executive Director David Belote, specifically asked to perform on September 11th, the 20th anniversary of 9-11.

Belote says other entertainment will include a Prince and the Revolution tribute band, as well as tribute acts for Journey, The Beatles, and Johnny Cash.

The 29th Tennessee Soybean Festival will be September 4th through the 11th.

You can learn more about this year’s festival with David Belote on this weekend’s “30 MINUTES” on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.