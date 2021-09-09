Rick Springfield highlights Thursday events at TN Soybean Festival

Eighties rocker Rick Springfield highlights today’s events at the annual Tennessee Soybean Festival.

Springfield, known for his hits, “Jessie’s Girl,” “Don’t Talk to Strangers,” and “I’ve Done Everything for You,” plays the WK&T Amphitheater tonight. The show starts at 7:00 with doors opening at 5:30.

Martin Community Development Director Brad Thompson tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

The 28th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival runs through Saturday in downtown Martin.

You can find the schedule of events at tnsoybeanfestival.org.