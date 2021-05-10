Rickman selected for state Beta role

Dresden Middle School Counselor Jamie Rickman is the new State Sponsor Elect for Tennessee Junior Beta Club.

Tennessee Beta Club Council Chairman Mitchell Parham says the election means a four year commitment from Rickman, two years as sponsor elect and two years as sponsor.

In the sponsor elect role, Rickman will help coordinate all Tennessee Junior Beta state business including the state convention. Since Tennessee will also host the National Beta Convention in 2022, she’ll be involved in the planning and completion of three conventions during her tenure. After completing that term, she will assume the role as State Sponsor.

“The Tennessee Beta Club has a long tradition in Tennessee. I remember attending the state convention as a student, and I want to do my part to ensure that students in this state continue to have this amazing opportunity for years to come. It is an honor to be part of such a special organization,” she said.

Rickman began her relationship in Beta Club leadership, in the fall of 2000 while employed at Gleason School. She served as the Gleason Junior Beta Co-Sponsor with Paula Butler. Two years later, she became the lead sponsor. While at Gleason School, the local club participated in the Tennessee Junior Convention in Nashville each year.

“Several students successfully competed in competitions and some qualified and participated in the national conventions that are hosted each year in a different state,” Rickman explained.

After transferring to Dresden Middle in the fall of 2005, she took on Beta sponsorship in 2006. Since then she has rotated between serving as lead sponsor and as a co-sponsor. For the last 12 years, Rickman has served as a State Coordinator at each of the Tennessee Junior Beta Conventions.

In the more than 20 years that she has been part of the National Beta Club, she has attended 25 state and national conventions and numerous other Beta related activities. During that time, she says she’s seen numerous accomplishments – from students learning how to speak in front of thousands of fellow Beta member to creating beautiful visual arts displays. Members have won state competitions in Special Talent, Visuals Arts, Academic categories, and Engineering. The club has been awarded GOLD Key awards along with Service awards. DMS Beta is a School of Merit and a School of Distinction.

When asked about the accomplishment for which she is most proud, Rickman responded, “Although I am proud of all that the numerous members have accomplished in Beta and beyond, I am most proud of the thousands of hours that our members have dedicated to community service. Beta’s motto is, ‘Let us lead by serving others’ and the students with whom I have worked genuinely reflect this belief.”

Weakley County Schools Director Randy Frazier commended Rickman for her ongoing commitment to the academic achievement, character, leadership and service of her students through Beta Club. “Weakley County has seen firsthand the strengths Ms. Rickman will bring to her role – a great example being the DMS’ Beta serving as a model for other schools with their annual Christmas Store. We are very pleased that her dedication has been recognized on the state level and anticipate that she will be an outstanding addition to Tennessee Beta.”

(Karen Campbell, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)