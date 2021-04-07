Ridder ready to “get to work” with Skyhawks men’s basketball team

New UT Martin men’s basketball coach Ryan Ridder says he’s ready to “get to work” after being officially introduced to Skyhawk fans yesterday.

Before the new coach met with the media, UTM Athletics Director Kurt McGuffin explained why Ridder was the right man for the job.

(AUDIO)

Before taking the job, Coach Ridder says he wasn’t familiar with the Skyhawks or the leadership at UT Martin.

(AUDIO)

With the Skyhawks coming off three losing seasons, Coach Ridder talked about how he plans to approach his first season.

(AUDIO)

Coach Ridder comes to the Skyhawks after eight highly successful seasons as a head coach at Bethune-Cookman University (2017-21) and Daytona State College (2013-17).

Overall, Ridder has a 143-73 record as a collegiate head coach, including a 59-25 mark against conference opponents.