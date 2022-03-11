Ridgely and Obion Man Killed in Camel Attack on Thursday

Two people were killed by a camel in Obion County on Thursday afternoon.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said deputies were called to Shirley Farms, on South Bluff Road in Obion, were a loose camel was attacking two people.

Deputies arrived to find 42 year old Bobby Matheny, of Ridgely, and 67 year old Tommy Gunn, of Obion, unconscious on the ground, with the camel still on the loose.

Obion County deputies, along with officers from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgely Police Department, Tennessee Highway Patrol, and the Lake County Rescue Squad, were all on scene attempting to render aid and move the victims to a safe place.

During this time, reports said the camel attacked an Obion County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, then came towards deputies who were attempting to move a victim to EMS.

Because to its aggressive manner, officers had to put the camel down for the safety of everyone on the scene.

Due to injuries sustained, reports said both Matheny and Gunn were pronounced dead on the scene.