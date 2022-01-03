Ridgely juvenile charged in Dyersburg murder

A Ridgely juvenile is charged in the New Year’s Day murder of a Dyersburg man.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says just before 1:00 New Year’s morning, officers found the body of 20-year-old Nicholas Sampson on Light Street. During the investigation, officers developed a 15-year-old juvenile from Ridgely as a suspect.

Isbell says the juvenile turned himself in Saturday afternoon and he was charged with First-Degree Murder and ordered to be held in detention by the Dyer County Juvenile Court.

Chief Isbell says the case remains under investigation.