Ridgely Man Attempts to Leave Union City Store Without Paying for Merchandise

A man attempting to steal items from the Union City Wal-Mart store was caught and arrested.

Union City police reports said officers were called in reference to an individual attempting to push a shopping cart out of the building without paying.

At the scene, officers located 44 year old Corey Lashane Biggs, of Church Street in Ridgely, who was in the parking lot near the Garden Center.

An initial check by police indicated Biggs was wanted on two active warrants in Dyer County, and was also barred from all Wal-Mart properties in August of 2020 because of theft in Dyersburg.

Police reports said Biggs had items valued at approximately $500 in a shopping cart, that he personally placed into bags at the Garden Center.

When realizing he was being watched, reports said Biggs set the items down and proceeded to the exit, where he was detained.

He was taken to the Obion County Jail on charges of theft and criminal trespassing, along with the outstanding warrants.