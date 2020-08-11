Ridgemont technology teacher Shane Upchurch is hoping to find public support to help establish the school systems first broadcasting class.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Upchurch said having students presenting information to others has been one of his goal.

Upchurch said the establishment of a school studio could lead students to a career interest.

The technology teacher said he is in hopes that support can be received to purchase the $1,800 equipment, needed to create the expanded studies of broadcasting and engineering.

If the project is realized, Upchurch said each classroom would have the ability to view the local students updating school news and sports, along with a weather forecast.

Anyone interested in supporting the Ridgemont project can contact Upchurch, or Ridgemont school principal Dana Craddock.