Ridgeway retiring from Northwest TN Economic Development Council

Longtime Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council Executive Director Don Ridgeway is retiring after 20 years with the agency.

The 74-year-old Ridgeway tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Ridgeway’s son is Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway.

Ridgeway came to the agency after serving in the State House of Representatives.

Ridgeway says the agency’s Head Start Program is vital for area families.

The agency has not yet named his successor, but Ridgeway offered this piece of advice.

Don Ridgeway’s last day with Northwest Tennessee Economic Development Council will be May 6th.