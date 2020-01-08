A Constitutional Amendment concerning Tennessee’s “Right to Work” law has been filed.

31st District Republican Senator Brian Kelsey, of Memphis, filed the amendment on Wednesday.

Senator Kelsey said approval of the amendment would add the “Right to Work” law to the state constitution, guaranteeing generations of workers the opportunity to work without joining the union.

Following the filing, Senator Kelsey said Lt. Governor Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton and 12 other legislators have already signed on in support.

Tennessee’s “Right to Work” statute has been state law since 1947.

If passed by the General Assembly this year, the amendment would need to pass by a two-thirds majority during the 2021, or 2022, legislative session.

The passage would place the issue on the ballot for a statewide referendum in November of 2022.