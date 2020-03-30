If you’ve been driving around the Ken-Tenn area, you’ve probably seen teddy bears or stuffed animals in house windows or outside on front porches.

The “bear hunts,” as they’ve been called, are a way for communities to get involved and help keep citizens entertained while self-distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, there’s a different activity that’s begun that a Thunderbolt Radio listener thought would be nice for the local area.

Residents in Paris and Henry County have begun ringing bells and chimes at 7:00 every night as a sign of hope, prayer, and unity during the pandemic.

The listener challenged our news departments to get the word out in hopes of getting it started in Weakley and Obion Counties and beyond.