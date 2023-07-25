Rings Valued at $30,000 Taken from Union City Home

Union City police has issued a warrant in connection with the taking of rings valued at $30,000.

On Saturday, police reports said 41 year old Bridgett Light, of Rockford, Tennessee, took a set of wedding rings from a West Washington Avenue home.

The rings belonging to 67 year old Debora Botts, included a 3.5 carat solitaire and total weight of 5.5 carats in white gold.

Reports said Ms. Botts had her son, Ms. Light and her daughter visiting with her, when Ms. Light and her daughter left the home due to an argument.

Ms. Botts reportedly discovered the rings missing from her bedroom, with her son calling to bring the rings back.

Police reports said Ms. Light sent a text saying she threw the rings out while driving down the road, and later advised a Union City officer that she did throw the rings from the vehicle.

A warrant for Class C felony theft over $10,000 was issued for the theft.