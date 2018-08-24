A Lauderdale County man has been added to the TBI Top 10 Most Wanted list.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 28-year-old Sequna Copeland of Ripley is wanted by the THP, US Marshals Service, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and TBI for violating conditions of his release, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to give immediate notice of an accidetn.

Copeland is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds and is believed to be in or around the Ripley and Lauderdale County area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sequna Copeland is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (1-800-824-3463).

There is a reward of up to $2,500 being offered for information leading to his arrest.

