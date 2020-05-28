A Lauderdale County man is being held in the Lauderdale County Jail in connection with fires at a residence in Ripley over the weekend.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says the Ripley Fire Department responded Saturday to a house fire in the 5100 block of Conner Whitefield Road in Lauderdale County and extinguished the flames, containing the fire to one room.

The following day, the Ripley Fire Department and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the same address due to a second fire.

At the request of Ripley Fire Chief Tracey Worlds, TBI Special Agent Fire Investigators, including an Accelerant Detection K-9 team, joined the investigation Tuesday, with agents developing information leading to 57-year-old Donald Bizzell as the person responsible.

Bizzell was arrested Wednesday and charged with Arson and Unlawful Carrying or Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Along with the Ripley Fire Department and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, the 25th District Attorney General’s Office and the ATF assisted in the investigation.

McAlister says this remains an ongoing criminal investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.