Rising Mississippi River Expected to Impact Western Kentucky Counties

The National Weather Service says flooding from the Mississippi River will change to “moderate severity” in some Western Kentucky counties.

Reports said an increase in the river level from the Ohio River at Cairo, will mean increased flooding in the counties of Fulton, Hickman, Ballard and Carlisle.

Weather Service officials say a flood warning is now in place until further notice for the Ohio River at Cairo.

The river stage at Cairo today is projected at 42.3 feet, which is already over the flood stage of 40-feet.

Forecasts now indicate the river will rise to 47.5 on Friday, March 26th.