Fulton County Road Foreman Alan Coffey says rain and Mississippi River flood waters continue to cause issues for his department.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Coffey spoke about a large area of farming ground and county roads called the “Upper Bottoms”, which has now been covered by river water since last October.

Coffey also said scheduled work by the road department has been hampered by the excessive rainfall over the past several months.

The Fulton County Road Department maintains approximately 120 miles of both blacktop and gravel roads.