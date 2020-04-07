Several roads in Western Kentucky still remain closed due to the flooding conditions of the Mississippi River.

In Fulton County, KY-1354 is closed between KY-94 and the Dorena-Hickman Ferry Landing.

KY-1129 North and Adams Road is closed from the 4-to- 11mile marker between KY-239 and KY-94.

KY-1129 South is covered with water from the 0-to- 4 mile marker between KY-125 and KY-94.

And KY-2140 is closed from the 3-to-4 mile marker in the Mud Creek Bridge area.

In Hickman County, KY-123 is closed due to floodwaters at the 14-to-16 mile marker in the Hailwell Corner area.