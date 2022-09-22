Riverbend prisoner charged with killing another inmate

A state prison inmate is charged with murdering another prisoner at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute in Nashville.

TBI spokeswoman Susan Niland says agents began investigating the homicide in February and later determined that 52-year-old inmate Robert Dewayne Bryant was responsible for the stabbing death of 40-year-old Bradley Johnson.

On August 24th, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Bryant with one count of First Degree Murder.

Bryant was served with that warrant Wednesday and booked at the Davidson County Jail.