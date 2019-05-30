Going into the final days of this month of May, local river stages still continue to rise.

The latest report from the National Weather Service River Forecast Center, shows river flooding to continue into the first part of June.

The latest report from the Ohio River gauge at Cairo, Illinois, shows today’s reading at 43.2-feet, which is still over the flood stage of 40-feet.

Current predictions indicate the river will continue to rise until a crest of 47-feet on Monday.

On the Mississippi River at Tiptonville, today’s stage is at 34.6-feet.

Forecasts show the river will rise and crest at the flood stage of 37-feet on June 9th.

And at Caruthersville today, the Mississippi goes back over flood stage at 32.2-feet.

Predictions indicate a rise in the river to 34.5-feet on June 8th.