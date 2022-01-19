Rives Man Arrested After Hit and Run Involving Pedestrian

A Rives man was arrested in Union City, after a hit and run incident involving an individual on South Miles.

Union City police reports said 18 year old Averee James Williams was arrested on charges of vehicular assault, leaving the scene of an accident and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges were issued after police were called to the 200 block of South Miles, where 63 year old Daniel Voigt was injured after being struck by a Ford F-150 truck.

Multiple witness reports said Voigt was crossing the street, when struck by the vehicle.

Witness reports said the driver of the truck, later identified as Averee Williams, pulled over to see if the victim was alive.

When learning the victim was alive, witnesses said Williams re-entered his truck and sped away from the scene.

Police stopped the truck on South Miles Avenue, where they observed damage to the front passenger side, a broken light and dents in the hood, along with a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the cab.

The police report said Williams admitted to an attempt to swerve when seeing Voigt, but was unable to avoid striking him in the street.