Rives Man Arrested Following Foot Chase With Union City Police

A Rives man was arrested after leading Union City police on a foot chase.

Police reports said officers were notified by probation officials that 33 year old Edward Lee Brady had an active warrant from Obion County Circuit Court.

Officers were informed that Brady was at the Westate Probation Office.

When police arrived to take Brady into custody, reports said he fled on foot from the scene.

After a pursuit on East Main Street and Division Street, Brady was apprehended at the 100 block of Exchange Street.

Reports said Brady was arrested on the outstanding warrant, and was additionally charged with evading arrest.