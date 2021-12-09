Rives Man Arrested in Probation Search

A Rives man was taken into custody following a probation search by Obion County Sheriff’s Investigators.

Reports said officers conducted a search of a Union City residence, with 57 year old Kevin Maurice Carr found to be in possession of almost 23 grams of methamphetamine.

Carr was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sale and placed into the Obion County Correctional Facility.

He was arraigned in Obion County General Sessions Court, where he received a $75,000 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December 14th at 9:00.