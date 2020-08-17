McCracken County deputies were called to a multiple vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on the I-24 bridge.

Reports said 44 year old Jason Jeffries, of Rives, was driving a heavy haul wrecker, with a semi in tow, headed eastbound on the bridge.

As traffic began to stop due to a work zone, reports said Jeffries was unable to stop his wrecker.

It then struck a vehicle operated by Quincy Strickland, of Rougemont, North Carolina, and a vehicle operated by Abigail Neihoff, of Metropolis, Illinois.

The chain reaction also caused the vehicles to strike three additional vehicles on the bridge.

One person was transported to a Paducah hospital for possible injuries from the wreck.

Traffic on the bridge was shut down for almost 90 minutes following the accident.