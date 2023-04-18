Rives Woman and Man Cited by Union City Police and Barred from Wal-Mart Properties

A Rives woman was cited and barred from Wal-Mart properties due to shoplifting.

Union City police reports said an officer was called to the West Reelfoot Avenue location, after 44 year old Brittany Denson was stopped by a Loss Prevention employee.

Reports said Ms. Denson had switched tags on some items, and put other items in her purse.

The total amount of the merchandise was listed at just under $155 dollars.

Ms. Denson was charged with shoplifting and barred by management.

Police reports also stated a male subject was with Ms. Denson, but had left before officers arrived.

When releasing Ms. Denson, she met an individual in the parking lot who was identified as 44 year old John Andrew Harrison III, of Rives.

Harrison admitted driving Ms. Denson to the Wal-Mart store while having a revoked driving license.

Police cited Harrison for driving on a revoked license, and he was also barred from Wal-Mart properties.