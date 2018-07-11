If you’re traveling in Benton, Kentucky today or tomorrow, be aware of construction on Commerce Boulevard along the KY 348 and Fifth Street work zone.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says Commerce Boulevard will be closed today and tomorrow along that work zone location.

Todd says as part of a project to widen KY 348/5th Street to 4 lanes between US 641/Main Street and the Purchase Parkway Exit 43 Benton interchange, Commerce Boulevard will be closed both days to allow storm sewer improvements.

