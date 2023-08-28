August 28, 2023
Road Closure in City of Hickman to Remove Storm Debris

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has closed a section of KY 125/Union City Highway in the City of Hickman today and Tuesday.

The section of roadway is closed to traffic for the clearing of highway right-of-way.

This closure is between KY 1099/South 7th Street and KY 1463/Myron Cory Drive.

The daytime closure starts at 8:00, immediately after the morning school bus run, with the roadway expected to reopen to traffic around 2:30.

The Fulton County Highway Maintenance Crew has a large tree and some other storm debris from recent tornado’s and flash flooding to remove from state right-of-way.

