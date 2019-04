A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans an extended closure of KY 1909/Hardy Road in Fulton County starting April 1st.

The section of roadway will be closed at milepoint .732 for the demolition and replacement of a bridge over Bayou De Chein.

This closure is just south of the KY 2149 intersection.

Work at the site is expected to take about 60 days to complete, weather permitting.

The $622,000 bridge replacement project has a target completion date of June 1st.