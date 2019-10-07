The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans a daytime closure of KY-924 in northeastern Fulton County on Wednesday.

This daytime closure is to allow a cross drain to be replaced.

This closure will be along KY-924 West of the Crutchfield community, between KY-1125 North and Jeffress Road, and about 2.5 miles West of the U.S. 51 intersection.

The roadway at this site is expected to close at approximately 8:00 on Wednesday morning, and is expected to reopen to traffic at approximately 3:00 in the afternoon.

There will be no marked detour, however, motorists may self-detour by KY-1125, KY-94 and KY-781.