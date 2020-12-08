A section of roadway in Western Kentucky remains closed due to crash of two semi-tractor trailer trucks this morning.

Kentucky Transportation reports say KY-286, at the 7.1 mile marker in Ballard County, is expected to be closed until around 1:00 this afternoon.

Reports indicate a semi-tractor trailer crashed or became struck around 1:00 this morning.

Another tractor trailer truck then ran into the first truck creating an explosion.

One driver was severely injured and transported to the hospital by helicopter.This crash is along KY 286, near the New York community.

Transportation officials say motorists traveling between Wickliffe and Paducah should now self-detour by using U.S. Highway 60.