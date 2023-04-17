Road sign commemorating UT Martin’s 2014 National Championship men’s rodeo team unveiled

The UT Martin 2014 men’s rodeo team will forever be immortalized after university officials presented permanent signage touting the program’s national championship located on University Street on the north edge of campus Saturday afternoon.

The Skyhawks made history after becoming the first collegiate team located east of the Mississippi River to win the national men’s rodeo team championship.

UT Martin led for the final five days of the weeklong College National Finals Rodeo event and earned top honors after accumulating 755 team points, defeating Tarleton State University by 25 points.

The Skyhawks entered the 2014 CNFR ranking No. 2 nationally after their 6,770 regular season points was good enough for the program’s 29th Ozark Region championship since 1986.

UT Martin’s national championship squad included Will Lummus, Tyler Waltz, Clark Adcock, Tanner Phipps, John Alley and Colt Kitaif.

Head coach John Luthi, who retired in the summer of 2022 after 25 years of the helm of the Skyhawk rodeo program, was on hand during the dedication ceremony.