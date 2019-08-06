Kentucky Transportation officials, and Kentucky State Police, are seeking the public’s help in solving vandalism to road signs in Trigg County.

Almost $5,000 in damage was done through offensive graffiti to at least 14 signs.

1st and 2nd District Transportation Director Keith Todd reported the spray painted signs were discovered along a six mile section of roadway in Trigg County.

District One Chief Engineer Kyle Poat said that while the painted graffiti is offensive, the signs will have to stay in place until replacement signs can be produced.

KYTC officials are asking anyone with information on the vandalism to contact the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office or Kentucky State Police.

Engineers are also asking the public to report anyone stealing or vandalizing signage in other counties across the region.