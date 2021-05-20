Road Supervisor says Weakley County bridges are safe

In light of the recent shutdown of the Hernando De Soto Bridge in Memphis, Road Supervisor Charles Ross wants residents to know Weakley County bridges are safe.

Ross tells Thunderbolt Radio News that the county’s bridges recently passed inspection this past fall and winter.

Inspectors did find an issue with a bridge on Old Salem Road, but Ross says that issue has been resolved.

Ross says the Tennessee Department of Transportation inspects the county’s bridges every two years.

The Interstate 40/Hernando De Soto Bridge connecting Tennessee and Arkansas was shut down last week due to a crack in a beam underneath the bridge.