The Kentucky Transportation has announced that all roadways in Fulton and Hickman County are now open to traffic.

The two counties had roads that were covered with water, following the recent rise in the Mississippi River.

Both the Mississippi and Ohio River continue to fall after reaching critical stages over the past two weeks.

Today the Ohio at Cairo, Illinois is still over flood stage at 41.4-feet.

The river is expected to fall below the 40-foot flood stage on Saturday.

The Mississippi River at Caruthersville fell under flood stage today, with a reading of 31.2-feet.

Forecasts call for the Mississippi to drop an additional three feet by Monday.

The Mississippi River at Tiptonville is at 33.3-feet today, which is almost four feet under flood stage.

Reports show an additional three feet drop throughout the weekend.