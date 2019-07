Thanks to dropping floodwaters of the Mississippi River, all highways closed due to flooding in western Kentucky have now reopened.

Transportation reports said KY-123 in Hickman County is open at the 14 to 16 mile marker, in the Obion Creek area, between Oakton and Hailwell Corner.

In Fulton County, KY-1129 South is open at the 2-to- 4 mile marker, and KY-1129 North/Adams Road is once again open for travel.