Roadside Clean-Up Ongoing on Lake Drive in Hornbeak

County clean-up is underway on Lake Drive in Hornbeak.

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire said county crews have started the pick-up of debris from the destructive tornado.(AUDIO)

Mayor McGuire gave thanks to the many who showed up, and still remain, to help the recovery efforts in Samburg.

A major clean-up effort was organized in Samburg last week, which included several pieces of heavy equipment and hauling trucks, along with individuals assisting with the pick-up and removal of smaller debris.