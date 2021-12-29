December 30, 2021
Roadside Clean-Up Ongoing on Lake Drive in Hornbeak

The Obion County Highway Department is cleaning tornado damage debris on Lake Drive in Hornbeak….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

County clean-up is underway on Lake Drive in Hornbeak.

Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire said county crews have started the pick-up of debris from the destructive tornado.(AUDIO)

 

Mayor McGuire gave thanks to the many who showed up, and still remain, to help the recovery efforts in Samburg.

 

A major clean-up effort was organized in Samburg last week, which included several pieces of heavy equipment and hauling trucks, along with individuals assisting with the pick-up and removal of smaller debris.

