Obion County farmer Rob Holman was recently named the local winner of the Tennessee Farm Bureau “Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement Award” contest.

Holman was named the county winner based upon his farm and financial records in 2019, in addition to his leadership on the farm, in his community and in Farm Bureau.

After high school and college at UT-Martin, Holman began farming fulltime with his father, Mike.

They now farm roughly 2,200 acres of corn and soybeans.

Holman served as Obion County Chairman of Young Farmers and Ranchers from 2015 thru 2017, and on the state committee from 2015 to 2017.

He is also a member of the Obion County Commission serving District 3.