An arrest has been made in connection with a Graves County armed robbery that occurred on Easter Sunday.

Sheriff’s Office reports said 26 year old Darrius Harrison, of Mayfield, was taken into custody following an investigation Tuesday by Sheriff Jon Hayden and Detective Brooke Nelms.

Sheriff’s officials were investigating the robbery of the Stop and Go Food Mart, where a black male with a hooded sweatshirt and bandana covered face, threatened to shoot the clerk after demanding money.

Reports said Harrison was hiding in a bedroom when officers arrived on Tuesday, and was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine, along with an indoor marijuana growing operation, and two firearms.

Harrison was taken into custody on charges that included first degree robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second offense possession of cocaine and cultivating marijuana over five plants.