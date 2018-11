Paducah police are seeking the identity of a man who armed robbed a business on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports said an employee of Check Into Cash, located on Jackson Street, said a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt, walked into the store, pointed a handgun and demanded money.

The man then fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

The clerk said the man was dressed all in black clothing, and appeared to be in his 20’s.

