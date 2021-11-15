Robbery with shots fired results in arrests in Dyersburg

Three people are facing charges in Dyersburg in connection with a stolen gun.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says 47-year-old Anthony Jones, Jr., 57-year-old Jerry Finch, and 42-year-old Makesha Jackson, were arrested late Saturday afternoon after officers were called to Jordan Avenue in reference to a weapons complaint.

At the scene, the victim told officers that Jones and Finch entered his vehicle in an attempt to steal a rifle and during a struggle the gun discharged inside the vehicle.

The victim said he let go of the gun and drove away from the scene and saw Jones aiming the rifle at him as he drove away and attempted to fire the gun at him.

Officers later found a bullet hole inside the victim’s vehicle.

Jones is charged with Robbery and Aggravated Assault, Finch is charged with Robbery, and Miss Jackson is charged with Accessory after the Fact.

All three are being held in the Dyer County Jail.