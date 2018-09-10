Below is a press release from the campaign of Martin Ward 1 Alderman candidate, Scott Robbins.

I am excited to announce my candidacy for ALDERMAN, WARD ONE of Martin in the upcoming November election. Martin has long been the home of my quite extensive family, and I, myself have called it home since moving here at age three. A graduate of both Westview High School and the University of Tennessee at Martin, this is where I received the bedrock of my education. It is where I participated in sports and other activities that strengthen the spirit of both the individual and community. Perhaps most important of all, Martin is where the core of my spiritual faith was born, and through worshipping alongside others in the community, my faith in God has not only strengthened but has blossomed from the benefit of living in such a wonderful town among outstanding citizens. In short, I owe so much to this town that has bestowed upon me countless blessings. And now I want to reciprocate by serving the citizens of Martin.

I started my working career in 1990 as an officer in the Martin Police Department. During my time at MPD, I spent many shifts patrolling the streets. On a consistent basis, I worked alongside the Fire, Public Works and Parks and Recreation Departments. I know the demands that each department faces, and the work required to meet those demands. As a former patrol officer, I know every street in this town, and am familiar with the challenges that present themselves to the citizens, however great or small those challenges might be.

Throughout my 17 years of service in the MPD, I rose through the ranks, attaining the position of Administrative Captain. In 2007, another career opportunity presented itself. With 17 years of excellent work experience under my belt, along with countless fond memories, I left the MPD and accepted the position of Director of Public Safety at UT-Martin, a position I currently maintain.

Throughout my 28 years of service, I have always considered myself a problem solver, a person who views a problem from all angles in order to derive an objective solution. If elected as ALDERMAN of WARD ONE, I will bring to the table the culmination of almost three decades of experience and education to utilize at every opportunity to serve the citizens of Martin.

It is an exciting time in Martin, with the expansion of MTD and the new industry of Dong-A and its great job opportunities scheduled to arrive later this year. In addition to industry, we’re witnessing the construction of the new police and fire department buildings, as well as the new downtown library. But as we humans know all too well, with the good comes the bad. With rapid expansion as we’re currently witnessing, there will come the inevitable problems, setbacks, dilemmas that must be dealt with quickly and efficiently. If elected ALDERMAN of WARD ONE, I vow to approach each issue with the goal of making conservative fiscal decisions, decisions that will maintain the city budget without penalizing the citizens through excessive taxation.

In closing, I would like to acknowledge my three opponents in this race. It is my heartfelt belief that each candidate harbors no motive for seeking office other than that of serving the citizens of Martin. With that said, I firmly believe that my qualifications are superior to those of the other candidates. I’ve dedicated the last 28 years of my life to working with and for the citizens of Martin, both when serving in the Martin Police Department and my current position as Director of Public Safety at U.T.M. In addition to my work experience, I have achieved goals in a myriad of training courses designed to build leaders in the community, including completion of all levels of leadership training of Municipal Management Academy sponsored by the Tennessee Municipal League, Leadership Weakley County, the University of Tennessee’s Leadership Institute, TEMA’s Advanced Incident Command in Complex Incidents, and last but certainly not

least, I am a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

I am married to Shelley Taylor Robbins, whose family business has been a part of the Martin community for nearly four decades. My daughter and three step-sons are all currently attending or else have graduated from U.T.M., with each and every one of them rich beneficiaries of growth they’ve attained through the educational, recreational and spiritual realms of our wonderful town.

I am the son of Guy Robbins and the late Sandra Robbins, both of whom instilled in me that public service is not only a privilege but a responsibility, a responsibility that demands the most we have to offer….and then some.

I hope you will trust that I, Scott Robbins, candidate for ALDERMAN of WARD ONE am that person who will give of my time, energy and service to the residents or Martin, and when I think I’ve given all I have, I’ll reach down and find more, much more to give in service to this great town.

Together, we will continue to make Martin the ideal place in which to live and raise our families.

Thank you, and I would humbly ask for your vote.

Scott D. Robbins

