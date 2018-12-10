The Martin City Board meets tonight and a new alderman will be sworn in.

New Ward 1 Alderman Scott Robbins will take the oath of office during tonight’s meeting.

Robbins replaces the retiring Rex Pate, a long-time community leader for the city of Martin.

Pate will begin tonight’s meeting on the board, but will step down after Robbins is sworn in.

The Martin City Board meets at 5:15 in the new City Courtroom on North Lindell Street.

Elsewhere, the Sharon City Board typically meets on the second Monday night of the month, but will not be meeting this month.

The next meeting of the Sharon City Board will be January 14 in the Sharon Senior Center.

The board voted last month to move the city board meetings to the Senior Center to allow more room for citizens to attend.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...