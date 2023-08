Funeral services for Robert (Bob) Bowles, age 87, of South Fulton, will be Monday, August 7, 2023, at 1:00 at Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton.

Burial will be in the Pleasant View Memorial Gardens in Fulton County.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 6, 2023, from 5:00 until 7:00.

Hornbeak Funeral Chapel in Fulton is in charge of arrangements.