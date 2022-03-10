March 10, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. Robert E. and…

Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Gala Honors Recipients

Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Gala Honors Recipients

A sold out crowd at the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Gala at Discovery Park of America…(photo: Discovery Park of America)

Anita Kay Archer (l) with presenter Andrea Woods (photo: Discovery Park of America)
Lt. General John (Glad) Castellaw (l) with presenter Randy C. Camp….(photo: Discovery Park of America)
Dr. Ron Kirkland (r) with presenter Jim Glasgow Jr. (photo: Discovery Park of America)
Jerry Reese (r) with presenter Gwen Reese…(photo: Discovery Park of America)

A sold out crowd attended the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala this past weekend at Discovery Park of America.

The fundraising event honored this years award recipients, Anita Kay Archer of Jackson; Dr. Ron Kirkland of Jackson; Jerry Reese of Tiptonville; and Lt. General John “Glad” Castellaw of Crockett Mills.

During the event, reports said more than $100,000 was raised to benefit the museum and heritage park.

Gifts were also raised for the “Fund-a-Need” segment for the Kirkland Scholarship Fund.

This provides free admission for students from all K-thru-12 school’s, with 50-percent of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches.

Photos of the award recipients have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology