Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Gala Honors Recipients

A sold out crowd attended the Robert E. and Jenny D. Kirkland Discovery Awards Gala this past weekend at Discovery Park of America.

The fundraising event honored this years award recipients, Anita Kay Archer of Jackson; Dr. Ron Kirkland of Jackson; Jerry Reese of Tiptonville; and Lt. General John “Glad” Castellaw of Crockett Mills.

During the event, reports said more than $100,000 was raised to benefit the museum and heritage park.

Gifts were also raised for the “Fund-a-Need” segment for the Kirkland Scholarship Fund.

This provides free admission for students from all K-thru-12 school’s, with 50-percent of students qualifying for free or reduced lunches.

Photos of the award recipients have been placed on our website at thunderboltradio.com.