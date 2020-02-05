A new Parks and Recreation Director has been named in Union City.

Union City Turf Management supervisor Robin Francis will take over the position, following the retirement of Ken Morris in June.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Francis talked about the transition and challenge of the new job.

Francis applauded the many years of work of Morris at Parks and Recreation, and said he has already started his training.

On June 26th, Morris will relinquish his position with the City of Union City after 42 years of service.