Robins and Currie-Jelks earn OVC Player of the Week honors

The UT Martin women’s basketball team earned a pair of OVC weekly honors as graduate guard Seygan Robins was named OVC Player of the Week while forward Sharnecce Currie-Jelks snagged her fifth OVC Freshman of the Week honor this season.

A native of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, Robins earned her first career OVC Player of the Week honor after the best offensive performance of her career. Robins helped key a big second half comeback, helping erase a 14-point deficit in the third quarter against Southern Indiana and turning it into a 68-56 victory. She scored a career-high 30 points in the game while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and knocking down seven three-point attempts. The bulk of her points came in the second half when she scored 23 of her 30 points – including a stretch which saw her go 6-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Hailing from Jackson, Tennessee, Currie-Jelks has been a familiar name in the headlines after picking up her fifth freshmen of the week honor. The forward added her 12th game in double figures after scoring 14 points while snagging six rebounds in the comeback victory. She shot 50 percent from the field while going 4-for-4 from the free throw stripe.

The tandem return to action Thursday when traveling to OVC foe SIUE for an 11:00 tipoff. Airtime is at 11:00 on WCMT.