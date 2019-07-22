Tennessee Titans General Manager Jon Robinson returned to his hometown of Union City on Friday.

During his visit with family and friends, Robinson also took time to serve as guest speaker for the Union City Rotary Club.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, the Titans GM said he was glad to get the opportunity to visit with old friends.

As far as the Titans, Robinson said player activities will increase this week in advance of their first pre-season game.

With the season approaching, Robinson said staff, management and players all have their sites on winning the Super Bowl this year.