To compliment their latest traveling exhibit, “The Science of Rock and Roll”, Discovery Park of America will have a party this Saturday night.

Park officials say the event called “Rockin’ Out at the Museum” will feature popular Elvis Presley tribute artist Riley Jenkins.

The show will also feature the David Fontana Band.

Tickets are $20 for Discovery Park members and $25 for all others, which includes an entire evening of entertainment, appetizers and unlimited access to the Science of Rock N Roll exhibit.

Doors open at 6:00 and the music will begin at 7:00.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...