Kentucky Gubernatorial candidate Rocky Adkins made a visit to Fulton County on Thursday morning.

The 59 year old Democrat from Sandy Hook has been in the State Legislature since 1987, representing the 99th District.

He served as House Majority Leader from 2003 thru 2016, and now serves as the Minority Leader.

During his stop in Fulton, Adkins spoke with Thunderbolt News and was asked about his position concerning local tax options.

Adkins also expressed the need for health care for all state residents.

Adkins also played college basketball for Morehead State in 1981 and 1982, and is one of four Democrats seeking the party nomination.