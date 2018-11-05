The UT Martin rodeo team displayed good all-around performances this weekend at the rodeo hosted by Southern Arkansas, as the men’s team accrued 505 points while the women’s squad tallied 257.5 points as both teams placed second in their respective team standings.

Missouri Valley College claimed the top spot on both the men’s and the women’s side, as its men posted 665 points and the women tallied 345 points.

Four UTM cowboys racked up points in bareback riding, led by Hunter Green. His 72 in the first round split first while his 78 in the short go and 150 average each ranked second in the field. Stetson Bierman placed third with a 133 average after taking third in the opening round (69) and fourth in the second round (64). Blake Leamon also dialed up points in all three phases, finishing fourth in average (127), fourth in the first round (64) and fifth in the short go (63). Bryce Sifford also contributed as his 66 points in the short go led to a third-place finish.

Craig Parks put together a dominant effort in calf roping, winning the event with a 20.0 average after finishing second in both the opening round (10.2) and in the short go (9.8). UTM also received points out of Quentin Sawyer, who split fifth in the first round with a time of 11.4 seconds.

In breakaway roping, Kailey Schmidt earned a first-place finish with a 6.0 average. That victory came after she finished first in the short round (2.9) and fourth in the opening performance (3.1). Additionally, Alex Lyle produced a scoring time in the first round as her 3.3 seconds split sixth.

Tough draws surrounded the saddle bronc riding event but UTM’s Robert Haley was one of only three cowboys who successfully posted a score. His 64-point effort in the short round was good enough for second place.

Jayci Braudrick was one of the top performers in goat tying, as she split second in the short go (8.3), finished third in average (17.1) and placed fifth in the first round (8.8). Schmidt also added to her special day with a scoring effort in the first round, as her 9.0 seconds split sixth.

Two UTM teams accumulated points in the team roping event, led by the tandem of Chase Thrasher and Hunter Styles. That pair split second in the short go with a time of 12.4 seconds, split third in the first go with 7.5 seconds and finished fourth with a 19.9 average. Bailey Barrett and Cody Hogan also earned points as their 25.2 average and 16.9 in the second round was the sixth-best time in each phase.

UTM was well-represented in barrel racing. Raegan Taylor’s 31.02 average was good enough for third place after she finished fourth in the first round (15.56) and fifth in the short round (15.46). Casey Allen’s time of 15.42 seconds in the second go split second while her 31.03 average was 0.01 seconds behind Taylor, placing her fourth.

The fall season comes to a close for UT Martin in two weeks, as it makes the short trip up to Murray State for a rodeo on November 15-17.

