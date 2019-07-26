New Everett Stewart Regional Airport Manager Chris Rodgers says he is excited at the opportunity to work at the Union City facility.

The interim tag was removed from Rodgers on Thursday, as airport board members voted unanimously for his appointment to the position.

Following the hiring, the new manager spoke with Thunderbolt News.

Rodgers said he has long known the regional importance of the Everett Stewart Airport, and the impact it plays for both business and industry.

Airport Board Chairman Wayne McCreight said Rodgers was offered a $75,000 salary, in which he would provide his medical and retirement benefits.